 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Months Into Session, Sardarpur Students Yet To Receive Uniform Money
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 3 Months Into Session, Sardarpur Students Yet To Receive Uniform Money

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Months Into Session, Sardarpur Students Yet To Receive Uniform Money

According to information, the children have not received any funds for their uniforms even after 3 months of beginning of the academic session.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Months Into Session, Sardarpur Students Yet To Receive Uniform Money | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): It has been over three months since the 2025–26 academic session began.

However, over two lakh students studying in government schools across Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district are still awaiting the promised Rs 600 to purchase two sets of uniform for themselves.

According to information, the children have not received any funds for their uniforms even after 3 months of beginning of the academic session.

Due to the same, they are attending school wearing everyday clothes.

FPJ Shorts
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Until two years ago, school uniforms in government schools were supplied directly by local self-help groups (SHGs).

However, the quality of the cloth and stitching often became a subject of complaint, with many parents alleging that the uniforms would wear out within months.

Read Also
1.5-Year-Old Khargone Village Baby Undergoes Cleft Surgery In Bhopal, Gets A New Life
article-image

Responding to these grievances, the state government switched to a direct benefit transfer (DBT) system, crediting ₹600 per child into the accounts of students’ guardians to enable them to buy uniforms independently.

But now, parents question whether the allocated sum is reasonable. “Which shop will give two good uniforms for just ₹600?” asked Ramesh, a father of two government school students.

Another parent raised concern, “Private school uniforms may be costly, but at least the students look alike and disciplined. Our children, on the other hand, look left out and often lose confidence.”

They said, "With rising inflation, we are unable to manage even one proper set of clothes for this amount.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Iconic Mortakka Bridge To Be Ready By October

Indore: Iconic Mortakka Bridge To Be Ready By October

Tanda Duo Arrested For Burglary At Bungalow Of Retired Justice’s Son In MP's Indore

Tanda Duo Arrested For Burglary At Bungalow Of Retired Justice’s Son In MP's Indore

Muslim Samaj Withdraws Plea In Supreme Court Over Imambada Land Dispute

Muslim Samaj Withdraws Plea In Supreme Court Over Imambada Land Dispute

Madhya Pradesh: 1,050 Youths Selected By West Discom To Receive Appointment Letters

Madhya Pradesh: 1,050 Youths Selected By West Discom To Receive Appointment Letters

Confusion Over Chief Secretary Crops Up For Third Time In Madhya Pradesh

Confusion Over Chief Secretary Crops Up For Third Time In Madhya Pradesh