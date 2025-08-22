Madhya Pradesh: 3 Months Into Session, Sardarpur Students Yet To Receive Uniform Money | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): It has been over three months since the 2025–26 academic session began.

However, over two lakh students studying in government schools across Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district are still awaiting the promised Rs 600 to purchase two sets of uniform for themselves.

According to information, the children have not received any funds for their uniforms even after 3 months of beginning of the academic session.

Due to the same, they are attending school wearing everyday clothes.

Until two years ago, school uniforms in government schools were supplied directly by local self-help groups (SHGs).

However, the quality of the cloth and stitching often became a subject of complaint, with many parents alleging that the uniforms would wear out within months.

Responding to these grievances, the state government switched to a direct benefit transfer (DBT) system, crediting ₹600 per child into the accounts of students’ guardians to enable them to buy uniforms independently.

But now, parents question whether the allocated sum is reasonable. “Which shop will give two good uniforms for just ₹600?” asked Ramesh, a father of two government school students.

Another parent raised concern, “Private school uniforms may be costly, but at least the students look alike and disciplined. Our children, on the other hand, look left out and often lose confidence.”

They said, "With rising inflation, we are unable to manage even one proper set of clothes for this amount.”