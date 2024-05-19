MP Weather Update: Scorching Heat Wave Grips Madhya Pradesh; Mercury Soared To 45°Celsius

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state of Madhya Pradesh is taking a beating from the sun god. Gwalior-Chambal region of the state is experiencing scorching heat. On Saturday, the temperature in Datia was recorded at 47.2 degrees Celsius, while it reached up to 45 degrees in Gwalior.

In many cities, the mercury remained between 43-44 degrees. Similar weather is expected on Sunday as well. The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for the next four days, until May 22, for the Gwalior-Chambal region and the districts of Nimad.

On the other hand, the weather in the eastern parts of the state - Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Pandhurna - is different. While it is very hot during the day, clouds gather in the evening. On Saturday, there was some drizzle in a few places. On Sunday, severe heat is experienced in the north-western parts, while clouds and rain are forecasted for the eastern-southern parts. Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain also experience significant heat.

Reason for this weather

The Meteorological Department in Bhopal, explained that there is a cyclonic circulation system over northeast Rajasthan, and a trough line is passing through there. A western disturbance is active in Madhya Pradesh along with the trough line.

Another western disturbance will also have an effect. As a result, there is intense heat in some places and rain and thunderstorms in others. Particularly in the southern and eastern parts, rain and thunderstorms are occurring. The temperature is rising in the northern and western parts. Saturday was also very hot. This weather pattern will continue for the next four days.

Weather predictions for the next three days:

May 20: Heatwave alert for Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Shivpuri, Niwari, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Khargone, Khandwa, and Burhanpur. Light rain is possible in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Seoni.

May 21: Hot winds will blow in Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sheopur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur.

May 22: Heatwave alert for Gwalior, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Khargone, Khandwa, and Burhanpur.