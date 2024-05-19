Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bag Showroom In Jabalpur's Ganjipura, No Casualties Reported (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a fire erupted in the crowded and narrow market of Ganjipura in Jabalpur on Sunday. The fire started in a ladies' bag showroom, and due to the flammable properties of the showroom's contents, the fire quickly intensified and caused damage to two other nearby showrooms. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

As soon as the fire broke out, the fire department was informed, and over half a dozen fire brigades reached the scene to control the blaze. According to reports, no civilian casualties were recorded in the incident.

What caused the fire?

It is suspected that the a short circuit in the Cheap Bag House started the fire and because the showroom had inflammable materials, the fire slowly grew large and engulfed the adjoining Smart Fashion and Ladies Corner showrooms. The fire caused panic and fear among the people.

According to information, this fire incident although did not cause any civilian casualty but it damaged goods and property worth more than 50 lakhs.

Fire department's response

The fire department was informed, and initially, three fire trucks arrived at the scene, followed by four more fire trucks to combat the fire. The flames were so intense that more than half a dozen fire trucks proved insufficient. Subsequently, a hydraulic firefighter from the municipal corporation was called in, through which the fire was brought under control.

The Ganjipura area is known for being a busy and crowded part of the city. Due to it being an old market, the lanes are quite narrow, which made it very challenging for the fire brigade to extinguish the fire.