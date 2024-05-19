MP: Tale Of A Daughter Who Fought For Her Father's Justice

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): In a narrative reminiscent of the Tamil hit 'Gargi', a courageous daughter, embarked on a quest to vindicate her father. Yet, diverging from the climax of 'Gargi', in this tale, the daughter not only secured justice for her father, but also established his innocence. The story was unfolded in a small village under Bagli police station jurisdiction in Dewas district, where one girl, a stepdaughter of a person fearlessly accused her stepfather of enduring a decade-long ordeal of physical abuse, the other, a real daughter of a person staunchly stands by her father and tirelessly endeavours to secure justice for him.

The biological daughter took on the arduous task of working as domestic help and toiled tirelessly, day in and day out, to gather the necessary funds to finance her father's legal defence. Advocate Gagan Shivhare provided legal representation to the accused in this case through legal aid. Shivhare confirmed that the special court of additional session judge (POCSO Act) acquitted the person from all the accusations levelled against him. He said that the incident took place in the village in October 2020, and the case was registered at Bagli police station in February 2021, where the stepdaughter filed a police complaint, detailing a decade of alleged abuse at the hands of her stepfather.

After such serious accusations, the father found himself facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the IPC, including rape charges. His life was forever altered, as he was incarcerated, awaiting trial. Meanwhile, the biological daughter, who strongly believed in her fatherĺs innocence, embarked on a journey of her own. She took on odd jobs, such as working as domestic help, and cleaning houses, to gather the necessary funds for her father's legal defence. Months passed, and finally, the day of reckoning arrived. The trial took place at the Bagli ADJ court, where the testimonies of 12 witnesses were heard, including the victim herself, the police officers involved in the case, the doctor who examined the victim, and various family members. Each testimony added a layer of complexity to the case, as the truth became increasingly elusive.

However, a pivotal moment occurred during the trial moment that would forever alter the course of the case. Medical tests were conducted, and the results contradicted the victim's claim of being pregnant. This revelation cast doubt on the veracity of her allegations, prompting the court to order a DNA test. The results of the DNA test came negative, further undermining the credibility of the stepdaughter's accusations. Finally, after a long and gruelling legal battle, justice prevailed. The father was acquitted, his name cleared of the heinous crimes he had been accused of. It was a moment of triumph, a vindication of his innocence.