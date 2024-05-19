Indore: Minor Girl Runs Away From Home With Rs 2L; Rescued

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The GRP police rescued a minor girl who had run away from home after her parents scolded her, police said on Saturday. GRP police head constables Rakesh Verma and Aarti Sengar became suspicious when they saw a girl sitting alone with a bag on the railway platform while performing their duty. The officers gently inquired about her name and whereabouts, but the girl initially misled them with a false story.

Upon further questioning, she admitted that she had come to the city by bus after her parents scolded her. She was waiting for a train to Amritsar. When the police checked her bag, they found Rs 1.94 lakh in cash that she had taken from home. The officers contacted her parents by mobile phone and asked them to come to the GRP police station. The GRP officials safely handed over the girl and Rs 1.94 lakh to her parents, who thanked the officers for rescuing their daughter.

Cops rescue minor boy, reunite him with family in Haryana

The crime branch rescued a minor boy from Haryana who had come to the city after running away from his home, police said on Saturday. The officials received information that a boy was wandering alone near the railway station. The officials reached the place and found the boy carrying a bag standing there. The cops inquired his name and whereabouts to which he replied Rahul (changed name), a resident of Rewari, Haryana.

He told police that he ran away from his home. The officials contacted his father on mobile phone who informed cops that the boy had not come to the house after he went to school on May 14. They had lodged a missing complaint too at a local police station. The city cops handed over the boy safely to the Haryana police and reunited him with his parents.