Indore: Class 12 Student Run Over By Speeding Car; Was On Way To Check Board Result

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class 12 student, who was on his way to check his board exams result, died in a horrific accident in Indore, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sujal Patel while his friend Yash Thakur has sustained severe injuries.

The student, along with his friend, was on a bike to check MP Board exam results declared on Wednesday. Suddenly, a speeding car rammed their bike and ran over Sujal in Gandhi Nagar.

According to information, the accident on Thursday evening, shortly after MP Board announced class 10 and 12 results. Sujal and Yash, students of class 12, took off their bike to check their marks. As they reached near a cow shelter in Gandhi Nagar, a speeding car, in an attempt to overtake them, hit their bike. The rashly driven car ran over Sujal’s head and chest injuring him seriously.

The accused driver sped away the car and fled, leaving the boys injured on the road.

Coincidentally, Sujal's father was passing by, when he saw his son bleeding profusely on road. He rushed Sujal to Bhatia Hospital, from where he was referred to MGM. His post-mortem will be conducted today.

His friend, Yash, has sustained severe injuries. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Sujal had his 12th board results due on Wednesday, and according to the boy's family, he was very excited for the result as he was academically sound.

According to the information, no CCTV footage of the car at the scene has been found yet. The police are scanning the CCTV clips of nearby areas.