Indore: BJP Leader Kamal Khan's Son Booked For Brandishing Firearm

Representational Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader Kamal Khan’s son was booked for allegedly threatening a person by showing a pistol during an altercation over a petty issue in the Malharganj area on Wednesday evening.

According to Malharganj police station in-charge Shiv Singh Raghuwanshi, the incident took place in Shakti Nagar area. Karan Misal, a resident of the area has lodged a complaint that a person started an argument with him over boring work in the colony. The situation turned intense and the accused tried to attack him with some heavy objects and Khan’s son Maaz took out a firearm and threatened the complainant.

Someone made a video of the incident. After the video was circulated on social media, the police swung into action and registered a case against the accused and started a search for them.

Voting for the Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh will occur over four phases, with the upcoming three phases set for April 26, May 7, and May 13. Vote counting is slated for June 4.

Madhya Pradesh contributes 29 Lok Sabha seats, ranking it sixth among states by representation. Ten seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, leaving 19 open for general candidates.