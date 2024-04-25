"LS Polls Taking Place At Very Unusual Time When Constitution, Democracy In Danger": Congress' Vivek Tankha

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Congress party, Vivek Tankha on Wednesday said that the general elections 2024 are taking place at a very unusual time when the Constitution and the democracy are in danger.

Tankha also requested people to save the democracy and end the politics of fear in the country.

"This election (2024 LS polls) is taking place at an unusual time when the Constitution of the country is in danger. The democracy of the country is in danger. Big constitutional institutions of the country are collapsing. BJP wants a monopoly rule, they do not want any other party to flourish or survive. If you (public) do not agree and do not end this undeclared emergency, the opposition will gradually disappear from this country," the Congress leader said.

He alleged that the BJP is working to finish off democracy and compared it with the Russian style of democracy, drawing parallels with recent elections in Russia where opposition voices were stifled.

"There will be no opposition and there will be only one ruling party in the country. Just like in Russia as Putin became the President with 97 per cent vote, similarly here also Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister with 97 per cent vote. Therefore, I say save democracy and end the politics of fear," Tankha added.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases, with the next three phases of voting scheduled for April 26, May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of members it sends to the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.