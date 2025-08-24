 Indore's MGM Medical College Hosts Extensive Hands-On Training Workshop On Real-Time PCR
MGM Medical College, Indore, through its Department of Microbiology and Viral Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), organised ‘Hands-on Training and Workshop on Real-Time PCR

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, Indore, through its Department of Microbiology and Viral Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), organised a comprehensive ‘Hands-on Training and Workshop on Real-Time PCR.’

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of doctors, researchers, and laboratory professionals, and was inaugurated by Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, Dean of MGM Medical College. The workshop was conducted at the college’s Medical Education Unit.

The key objective of the programme was to provide in-depth practical training on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), one of the most advanced molecular diagnostic techniques.

This training aimed at enhancing technical skills for early detection of infectious diseases, genomic research, and strengthening the overall healthcare delivery system.

In his inaugural address, Dr Ghanghoria highlighted the growing significance of molecular diagnostics.

“Real-Time PCR is not only a gold standard for diagnosing infectious diseases but has also become a milestone in genomic research and public health services. Initiatives like these provide a platform for young scientists, researchers, and healthcare professionals to explore new dimensions in science and medicine,” he said.

The workshop drew appreciation from the participants for its practical approach, bridging the gap between theory and real-time application.

