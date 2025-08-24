 Fire Breaks Out At Indore Snack Shop After Gas Cylinder Pipe Bursts, No Casualties Reported
Fire Breaks Out At Indore Snack Shop After Gas Cylinder Pipe Bursts, No Casualties Reported

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a snack shop in Indore’s MIG area on Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. 

It is said that the fire broke out after the pipe of a gas cylinder suddenly burst.

The incident took place around 1 pm at Rewa Sidhi Nashta shop located on Nehru Nagar Main Road. The shop is owned by Arun, son of Shiv Verma. 

According to MIG police, employees were working inside the shop when the cylinder pipe burst and flames spread quickly.

article-image

Three employees present inside managed to run out in time, and no casualties were reported. However, furniture and other items kept inside the shop were completely gutted in the fire.

Local residents initially tried to douse the flames but failed. Fire brigade vehicles soon reached the spot, and after nearly half an hour of effort, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.

Further details are awaited.

