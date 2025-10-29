Madhya Pradesh October 29, 2025, Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert For Morena, Burhanpur & Others; Similar Weather Expecte For 4 Days | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a significant drop in temperature, strong winds, rain and thunderstorms due to the combined effect of a depression, a trough and cyclonic circulation.

On Tuesday, 7 districts received rainfall, while Bhopal and Indore saw dust storms. The weather department issued a heavy rain alert for 11 districts including Sheopur and Morena on Wednesday.

Weather expected on Wednesday

Heavy Rain Alert: Sheopur, Morena, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, and Anuppur districts.

Light Rain Alert: Light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely in the remaining districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, a depression is active over the Arabian Sea, and a trough is passing close to Madhya Pradesh.

At the same time, a cyclonic circulation is active over the northern part of the state. Because of these systems, rain continues in many parts of MP.

The cyclone Montha has also triggered strong winds. The weather system is likely to intensify over the next 24 hours, bringing heavy rain to several districts.

Usually, cold weather begins in November and lasts until January, but this year, it is expected to continue till February. Weather experts predict that the upcoming winter could be the coldest since 2010.

The state is also likely to experience more rainfall than normal during the winter season due to frequent western disturbances affecting northwestern India. The IMD has confirmed that La Niña conditions are expected to develop soon.

Current weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected in next 2 days

October 30

Very Heavy Rain Alert: Satna, Rewa, Mandla, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, and Anuppur districts may receive 4 to 8 inches of rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Heavy Rain Alert: Panna, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Shajapur, Alirajpur, and Barwani districts.

Light Rain Alert: Light rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are likely in the remaining districts of Madhya Pradesh.

October 31

Heavy Rain Alert: Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, and Shahdol districts.

Light Rain Alert: Light rain is also expected in the remaining districts of Madhya Pradesh.