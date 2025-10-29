 MP News: Of All Women Cancer Patients, 31% Have Breast Cancer, Says Indian Council Of Medical Research Report
The other kind of cancer are cervix uteri (11.8%) followed by ovarian cancer (7.5%) and gall balder cancer (5.6%). Similarly, mouth cancer in women is 5.1 per cent, report added.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Of All Women Cancer Patients, 31% Have Breast Cancer, Says Indian Council Of Medical Research Report | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Breast cancer constitutes 31% of all the cancers that women are suffering from in Madhya Pradesh.

This means that of all types of cancers found in women in the state, 31% is breast cancer, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report.

The other kind of cancer are cervix uteri (11.8%) followed by ovarian cancer (7.5%) and gall balder cancer (5.6%). Similarly, mouth cancer in women is 5.1 per cent, report added.

October has been designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month by WHO, also known as Pink October, to raise awareness, promote early detection and fund research for breast cancer.

As per doctors, lifestyle factors such as poor diet, obesity, smoking, and alcohol consumption are contributing to the rise in cases. Delayed diagnosis and treatment are major challenges, leading to lower survival rate. Cases are reported more in urban areas. Almost 50% of all cases are in the age group of 25-50. And more than 70% of the cases present in the advanced stage had poor survival and high mortality.

