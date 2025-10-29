Madhya Pradesh Assembly To Gather For 5-Day Winter Session Starting December 1

Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly is set to begin its 5-day winter session starting December 1, 2025. It will conclude on December 5, said officials here on Wednesday.

During the session four sittings will be held.

According to the government notification, the session will start on Monday (December 1), December 3 will be the holiday on account of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The session will resume the next day on December 4 and will conclude on the 5th.

Farmers, Dalits likely on Congress' list

The opposition is likely to raise issues related to farmers and Dalits. A recent case where a farmer in Guna was run over by Thar and his daughters assaulted, might surface during the discussions in the house.

Similarly, Congress may also stir up controversial 'feet-washing' case of Damoh, where a tribal was allegedly forced to wash feet of a Brahmin and drink the water. As the video went viral, drawing flak from the public, police swung into action and arrested two accused.

Earlier, the house gathered for the 8-day Monsoon Session starting July 28. The opposition raised issues of unemployment, OBC reservation, drug smuggling, and fertiliser shortage, among others through unique protests.

ये मछली किसकी है ?

👉प्रदेश में बढ़ते ड्रग्स कारोबार और उसमें लिप्त पकड़े जा रहे भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं का संरक्षण मिलने के आरोपों को लेकर आज विधानसभा के मानसून सत्र के चौथे दिन कांग्रेस विधायक दल ने नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री उमंग सिंघार जी के नेतृत्व में… pic.twitter.com/63hjc5FzlV — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 31, 2025

VIDEO | Bhopal: As Congress protests with toy chameleons over OBC reservation, Madhya Pradesh Assembly LoP MP Umang Singhar says, “Chameleons are known for being able to change colour but the BJP seems to changing their colours even more than the chameleon. They do not meet the… pic.twitter.com/bokuIxQZBI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2025

Notably, the opposition, this time too, may raise issue of fertiliser shortage, as several incidents have been reported in Morena, Bhind, Shivpuri and other parts of the state.