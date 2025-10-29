 Indore News: Newborn Abandoned On Bus By Couple At Sarwate Bus Stand
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Newborn Abandoned On Bus By Couple At Sarwate Bus Stand

Indore News: Newborn Abandoned On Bus By Couple At Sarwate Bus Stand

A newborn was abandoned by an unidentified couple onboard a bus at Sarwate Bus Stand under Chhoti Gwaltoli police station limits on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Newborn Abandoned On Bus By Couple At Sarwate Bus Stand |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn was abandoned by an unidentified couple onboard a bus at Sarwate Bus Stand under Chhoti Gwaltoli police station limits on Tuesday.

The police registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify the couple.

Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Sanju Kamle said that they were informed by the bus driver and conductor that a man and woman had left a 15-day-old infant in the bus.

After being alerted by the bus staff, the police rescued the boy.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: 8 Girl Students, Coach Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Gas Tanker In Mirzapur
Uttar Pradesh: 8 Girl Students, Coach Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Gas Tanker In Mirzapur
Mumbai: Retired Govt Officer Duped Of ₹71 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Using Underworld Don Abu Salem's Name
Mumbai: Retired Govt Officer Duped Of ₹71 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Using Underworld Don Abu Salem's Name
Suzlon Group Announces Appointment Of Rahul Jain As New Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel, Effective December 15, 2025
Suzlon Group Announces Appointment Of Rahul Jain As New Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel, Effective December 15, 2025
Indian-Origin Businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi Shot Dead In Canada’s Abbotsford; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility
Indian-Origin Businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi Shot Dead In Canada’s Abbotsford; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility
Read Also
MP News: Posing As Hindu, 38-Year-Old Muslim Man Marries Woman In Jabalpur; Later Forces Her To...
article-image

The child was sent to the hospital for a health check-up, and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was informed.

The baby will be handed over to the CWC on Wednesday and they will decide where the baby will be kept. The police have scanned CCTV footage near the spot to identify the woman, TI Kamle added.

ACP Tushar Singh said that the bus was headed for Sanawad in Khargone district and police registered a case against an unidentified accused under section 93 (abandoning a child under twelve years of age) of the BNS.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Man Becomes ‘Traffic Prahari’ To Celebrate Daughter’s Birth

Indore News: Man Becomes ‘Traffic Prahari’ To Celebrate Daughter’s Birth

MP News: Of All Women Cancer Patients, 31% Have Breast Cancer, Says Indian Council Of Medical...

MP News: Of All Women Cancer Patients, 31% Have Breast Cancer, Says Indian Council Of Medical...

Indore News: Newborn Abandoned On Bus By Couple At Sarwate Bus Stand

Indore News: Newborn Abandoned On Bus By Couple At Sarwate Bus Stand

Madhya Pradesh October 29, 2025, Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert For Morena, Burhanpur & Others;...

Madhya Pradesh October 29, 2025, Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert For Morena, Burhanpur & Others;...

Indore News: Needy Got Help For Treatment, Education & Job In Jansunvai

Indore News: Needy Got Help For Treatment, Education & Job In Jansunvai