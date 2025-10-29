Indore News: Newborn Abandoned On Bus By Couple At Sarwate Bus Stand |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn was abandoned by an unidentified couple onboard a bus at Sarwate Bus Stand under Chhoti Gwaltoli police station limits on Tuesday.

The police registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify the couple.

Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Sanju Kamle said that they were informed by the bus driver and conductor that a man and woman had left a 15-day-old infant in the bus.

After being alerted by the bus staff, the police rescued the boy.

The child was sent to the hospital for a health check-up, and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was informed.

The baby will be handed over to the CWC on Wednesday and they will decide where the baby will be kept. The police have scanned CCTV footage near the spot to identify the woman, TI Kamle added.

ACP Tushar Singh said that the bus was headed for Sanawad in Khargone district and police registered a case against an unidentified accused under section 93 (abandoning a child under twelve years of age) of the BNS.