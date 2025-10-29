Indore News: Man Becomes ‘Traffic Prahari’ To Celebrate Daughter’s Birth |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Setting a scintillating example of responsibility and social commitment, city resident Karan Kapoor chose a unique way to celebrate the birth of his daughter by serving as a ‘Traffic Prahari’ (traffic volunteer) with the city traffic police on Tuesday.

According to DCP Anand Kaladagi, under the ongoing ‘Traffic Prahari’ campaign launched to ensure smooth and safe traffic management in the city, responsible citizens are joining hands with the police to spread awareness about road safety.

On Tuesday, the day Karan’s daughter was born, he and his friends volunteered to assist the traffic police at busy intersections.

Filled with joy and emotion, Karan said, “Today is the happiest day of my life. I wanted to make this day memorable by doing something meaningful for society. That is why I chose to serve as a ‘Traffic Prahari’.”

The traffic police warmly appreciated his noble gesture and civic duty, congratulating him on the birth of his daughter and lauding his inspiring act of service. The traffic police urged citizens to come forward and join the ‘Traffic Prahari’ campaign to make the city’s roads safer and promote a culture of responsible driving.