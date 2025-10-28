Indore News: Illegal Construction Near HT Lines Causing Deaths In City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One more young man lost his life due to unauthorised construction within the restricted safety zone--considered a life-threatening area-- of the 132 kV South Zone–Kate-1 transmission line emanating from the 220 kV South Zone substation of the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco).

Earlier, MP Transco had officially issued notices to the residents and made public announcements warning about the danger.

Company officers and employees had personally visited the area several times, urging residents to remove such hazardous constructions. There are over 1,000 illegally constructed houses near high-tension power lines.

The accident occurred in Abheer Vihar Colony

In Abheer Vihar Colony, Rajendra Nagar area, Rau (Indore), a young man was decorating his house with string lights (lighting series) for Diwali when the incident occurred. Although the transmission line was not in direct contact, the man was seriously injured due to the induction effect of the 132,000-volt line and later died during treatment.

Notably, just a few days ago, two workers were severely burnt by the induction effect of a 132 kV line during welding work at a house in the Saibagh Colony on Khandwa Road.

MP Transco had issued prior notices

MP Transco's additional chief engineer Neelam Khanna informed that the owner of the house (House No. 71, Abheer Vihar Colony, Rau) where the accident occurred had already been served official notices by MP Transco.

1031 notices issued in Indore

She added that so far, 1,031 notices have been issued in Indore against constructions made within the restricted safety zones of transmission lines. “MP Transco is continuously working to ensure public safety and to make citizens aware of the dangers posed by high-voltage transmission lines,” she said.

Minister’s appeal

Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar has appealed to the citizens of Indore and the entire state to avoid constructing buildings near transmission lines and to strictly follow prescribed safety norms.

600 to 950 times more lethal than domestic electricity

Unauthorised constructions near transmission lines pose a serious risk not only to human life but also to the uninterrupted electricity supply in the state. The electric current carried by transmission lines is approximately 600 to 950 times more lethal than that of domestic electricity.