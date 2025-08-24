 BDDS Conducts Mock Drill At Hotel Shreemaya To Check Security Arrangements Ahead Of Upcoming Events In Indore
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
BDDS Conducts Mock Drill At Hotel Shreemaya To Check Security Arrangements Ahead Of Upcoming Events In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To strengthen city security and ensure preparedness for major events, Indore Police, under the guidance of senior officials, have been inspecting and conducting mock drills at the important locations to review emergency response systems involving police, administration, and institutions.

As part of this initiative, the security branch of city police and the BDDS (Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad) under the supervision of DCP (Intelligence & Security) Hansraj Singh, carried out a mock drill at Hotel Shreemaya on AB Road on Saturday.

The drill focused on how to manage security effectively in case of an emergency situation.

The live exercise, led by ACP (Security) Rajkumar Saraf and the BDDS in-charge, involved hotel security staff. They were trained on how to respond if an unattended or suspicious (possibly explosive) object is found and how to prioritise public safety during such situations.

Police officials also interacted with the hotel staff about security protocols, providing them with crucial do’s and don’ts to follow during emergencies.

