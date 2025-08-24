Rajasthan Floods: 2 Dead, Villages Submerged; Army, NDRF Lead Large-Scale Rescue Operations - VISUALS | X/@airnews

Sawai Mdhopur: Continuous heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding across parts of Rajasthan, leaving two people dead, hundreds stranded, and key transport routes submerged.



The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed as relief efforts intensify in the worst-affected districts.



Eight Districts Under Distress



Officials said eight districts are facing severe flooding, with Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk and Bundi reporting the most critical conditions. In Bundi’s Nainwa area, 502 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest in the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Two women lost their lives in separate incidents — one swept away in Bundi’s floodwaters, and another killed when a tin shed wall collapsed on farmland. In Sawai Madhopur, more than 30 villages have been marooned and over one lakh residents affected following incessant rain and the overflow of the Surwal dam.



During rescue operations in Bundi, a tractor carrying SDRF personnel and villagers overturned, injuring one team member. Despite the setback, coordinated efforts by the Army, NDRF and SDRF are ongoing to evacuate residents and deliver relief supplies.

Transport Network Paralysed



The floods have caused widespread disruption to transport links. The highway connecting Rajasthan with Madhya Pradesh is submerged, while roads linking Kota to Jaipur and nearby districts remain underwater. Train services across multiple stretches have also been affected.



Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has reviewed the state’s relief measures and ordered a survey to assess crop and property losses. Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla visited flood-hit areas and directed officials to accelerate rehabilitation efforts.



The IMD has issued a yellow alert warning of more heavy rainfall, raising concerns about worsening conditions. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable regions to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel.