 ‘Bacha Sakte Ho Toh Bacha Lo…’ Bhopal Youth Video Calls Friends Minutes Before Ending Life; Dropped Wife At Railway Station Few Hours Ago
Two of his friend, rushed to his home, but by the time they reached the youth had already taken the extreme step

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old youth allegedly hanged self just after making a WhatsApp video call to his friends’ group, informing them that he was about to hang self.

The youth got married 10 months ago.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Durgesh Uike, son of Balram Uike, a resident of Kotra Sultanabad.

Before putting a noose around his neck the youth reportedly called his friend's group on WhatsApp and told them, “Living is very difficult, I am going to commit suicide, if you can save me, then please save me.”

Two of his friend, rushed to his home, but by the time they reached Durgesh had already taken the extreme step.

Durgesh had married Vaishali, a resident of Seoni, just ten months ago. His wife told police that there had been no dispute or quarrel between them, and her husband had never shared any problem with her.

“He had dropped me at the railway station on Friday for Nagpur. A few hours later, I received the news of his death,” she said.

Friend Akash, who received the video call, said, “Durgesh told us, brother I am going to die… save me if you can. We rushed to his house but found the iron gate locked from inside. When we peeped through the window, we saw him hanging.”

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for postmortem. On Saturday afternoon, the body was handed over to the family members.

Kamla Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The reasons behind the suicide remain unclear.

