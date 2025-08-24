Breaking! Cheteshwar Pujara Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Indian Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara | Pic: X

In a massive development in the aspect of cricketing fraternity, veteran Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The Saurashtra batter released a social media post, confirming the same and stated that it has been an absolute pleasure wearing the Indian jersey and stepping on the field.

The dogged right-handed batter hasn't played for India since the World Test Championship final against Australia held in 2023 at The Oval. Nevertheless, Pujara played a critical role in India's rise as a Test nation, headlined by two series wins in Australia. The 2018-19 series saw the 37-year-old finish with 521 runs with centuries in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Although Pujara couldn't manage a hundred in the 2020-21 leg, his resilience ensured that the others could bat around him and India sealed yet another series victory.

Taking to his official accounts of X and Instagram, Pujara wrote the below as caption:

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support."

Overall, he has played in 108 matches for India, amassing 7246 runs, 7195 of which came in 103 Tests. He featured only in five ODIs.

Cheteshwar Pujara worked as a commentator for BBC Sport during the recent England-India Test series

Meanwhile, Pujara has already entered into the broadcasting arena and was most recently saw him commentating for BBC during the England-India Test series. He also worked in the same capacity for ESPN Cricinfo.

Having retired from all forms of Indian cricket, the right-hander will also not be seen in the upcoming season of the Ranji Trophy and is likely to focus more into his broadcasting career.