Madhya Pradesh August 24 2025, Weather Update: Rainy Spell Continues In State, Heavy Rain To Hit Multiple Districts On August 25

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong monsoon system and a cyclonic circulation are keeping heavy rain active in Madhya Pradesh. On Saturday, 20 districts—including Shivpuri, Dindori, and Shajapur—reported rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for very heavy or heavy rain in districts such as Gwalior, Shajapur, Morena, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Jhabua, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, and Singrauli based on the latest maps.

A total of 34.2 inches of rain has fallen across the state so far this season. Once just 2.8 more inches fall, the state’s full seasonal quota will be reached. Some districts have already passed 50 inches—Guna has seen about 52 inches, and both Mandla and Ashoknagar are over 50 inches.

Weather Forecast from August 24 to August 26

Sunday, August 24: Expect periods of rain, with temperatures ranging from about 23 °C to 27 °C.

Monday, August 25: Cloudy with some light rain—highs near 28 °C, lows around 23–24 °C.

Tuesday, August 26: Cloudy and wet, with steady rain turning intermittent—temperatures between 23–28 °C.

According to the alert maps:

August 25: Heavy rain warning stands for districts like Morena, Shajapur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Balaghat. Other areas have light rain or thunder expected.

August 26: Heavy rain warning includes Neemuch, Ratlam, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Satna, Rewa, Mungaw, Sidhi, and Singrauli. The rest of the state may see light rain or storms.

Recent rain brought some relief, but Indore still faces a rain shortfall of about 164 mm, meaning water needs remain unmet in key farming areas. Neighboring districts like Shajapur, Ujjain, and Burhanpur also are behind in rainfall. However, Agar-Malwa and Ratlam are doing better—some areas even exceeded their normal rains.

Despite local deficits, the state overall has recorded a 22% excess in monsoon rain between June 1 and August 19—totaling 811 mm compared to the usual 663.7 mm. Some districts like Indore and Ujjain remain dry, though.

IMD has warned of isolated heavy rain in western Madhya Pradesh over the coming week, with even heavier spells possible in eastern parts between August 24 and 27.