 Madhya Pradesh August 24 2025, Weather Update: Rainy Spell Continues In State, Heavy Rain To Hit Multiple Districts On August 25
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh August 24 2025, Weather Update: Rainy Spell Continues In State, Heavy Rain To Hit Multiple Districts On August 25

Madhya Pradesh August 24 2025, Weather Update: Rainy Spell Continues In State, Heavy Rain To Hit Multiple Districts On August 25

IMD has warned of isolated heavy rain in western Madhya Pradesh over the coming week, with even heavier spells possible in eastern parts between August 24 and 27.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong monsoon system and a cyclonic circulation are keeping heavy rain active in Madhya Pradesh. On Saturday, 20 districts—including Shivpuri, Dindori, and Shajapur—reported rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for very heavy or heavy rain in districts such as Gwalior, Shajapur, Morena, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Jhabua, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, and Singrauli based on the latest maps.

Read Also
From Bombay Kacchaa To Avocado Toast, 10 Best Sandwich Places In Bhopal
article-image

A total of 34.2 inches of rain has fallen across the state so far this season. Once just 2.8 more inches fall, the state’s full seasonal quota will be reached. Some districts have already passed 50 inches—Guna has seen about 52 inches, and both Mandla and Ashoknagar are over 50 inches.

Weather Forecast from August 24 to August 26

FPJ Shorts
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 84 Positions Begins; Check Selection Process Here
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 84 Positions Begins; Check Selection Process Here
Daisy Shah On Kannada Film Industry's 'Navel Obsession': 'Either Fruit Salad Was Made On Heroine's Navel Or Water Was Poured'
Daisy Shah On Kannada Film Industry's 'Navel Obsession': 'Either Fruit Salad Was Made On Heroine's Navel Or Water Was Poured'
Caught On Camera: Two Thiefs Seen Stealing Sewer Lid Exposing Manhole Cover Thefts In Vasai Virar | VIDEO
Caught On Camera: Two Thiefs Seen Stealing Sewer Lid Exposing Manhole Cover Thefts In Vasai Virar | VIDEO
EAM Jaishankar Defends India’s Russian Oil Imports, Calls US Tariffs Unjustified And Vows No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests
EAM Jaishankar Defends India’s Russian Oil Imports, Calls US Tariffs Unjustified And Vows No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests

Sunday, August 24: Expect periods of rain, with temperatures ranging from about 23 °C to 27 °C.

Monday, August 25: Cloudy with some light rain—highs near 28 °C, lows around 23–24 °C.

Tuesday, August 26: Cloudy and wet, with steady rain turning intermittent—temperatures between 23–28 °C.

According to the alert maps:

August 25: Heavy rain warning stands for districts like Morena, Shajapur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Balaghat. Other areas have light rain or thunder expected.

August 26: Heavy rain warning includes Neemuch, Ratlam, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Satna, Rewa, Mungaw, Sidhi, and Singrauli. The rest of the state may see light rain or storms.

Read Also
Travel: 7 Must-Visit Places Near Indore That Will Give You Heavenly Sahyadri Vibes In Monsoon
article-image

Recent rain brought some relief, but Indore still faces a rain shortfall of about 164 mm, meaning water needs remain unmet in key farming areas. Neighboring districts like Shajapur, Ujjain, and Burhanpur also are behind in rainfall. However, Agar-Malwa and Ratlam are doing better—some areas even exceeded their normal rains.

Despite local deficits, the state overall has recorded a 22% excess in monsoon rain between June 1 and August 19—totaling 811 mm compared to the usual 663.7 mm. Some districts like Indore and Ujjain remain dry, though.

IMD has warned of isolated heavy rain in western Madhya Pradesh over the coming week, with even heavier spells possible in eastern parts between August 24 and 27.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh August 24 2025, Weather Update: Rainy Spell Continues In State, Heavy Rain To Hit...

Madhya Pradesh August 24 2025, Weather Update: Rainy Spell Continues In State, Heavy Rain To Hit...

Bhopal Woman’s Obscene Video Goes Viral; Police Register Case, Investigation Ongoing

Bhopal Woman’s Obscene Video Goes Viral; Police Register Case, Investigation Ongoing

Madhya Pradesh's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Eyes Bigger Habitat For Cheetahs, Prey

Madhya Pradesh's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Eyes Bigger Habitat For Cheetahs, Prey

₹4 Crore Bank Fraud In MP's Bhopal: Police Team Formed For Arrest Of Manager, Others

₹4 Crore Bank Fraud In MP's Bhopal: Police Team Formed For Arrest Of Manager, Others

Bhopal: Student Attacked, 4 Booked After CCTV Footage Surfaces

Bhopal: Student Attacked, 4 Booked After CCTV Footage Surfaces