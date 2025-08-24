Centuries-Old Gotmar Fair In Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara Leaves 900 Injured | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 900 people were injured during the traditional Gotmar fair in Pandhurna in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Saturday.

Notably, the 300-year-old Gotmar fair is held every year on the banks of the Jaam river. The tradition is carried out each year despite a huge number of injuries.

Villagers from Pandhurna and Sawargaon compete to grab a flag placed in the middle of the river. As participants rush through the water to reach the flag, people from the rival village try to stop them by throwing stones, a practice known as Gotmar.

According to police, most of the injuries were minor, but a few people suffered fractures. Medical teams were stationed at the site to provide quick treatment.

The police further informed, more than 600 security personnel were deployed. Over 900 people got injured, but most were discharged after first aid.

This year, neither village managed to capture the flag, and the contest ended in a tie at around 7:30 pm.

Local elders say the origins of the fair are unknown, but the tradition has continued for generations. The event is held every year on the second day after the new moon in the Hindu month of Bhadrapad.

Earlier, villagers used slingshots to hurl stones, which caused severe injuries and even deaths. Authorities have now banned slingshots, but the practice of stone-pelting continues, leading to hundreds of injuries each year.