MP: Tractor Runs Over 28-Year-Old In Chhatarpur, Victim's Family Alleges Police Inaction

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of violence was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Sunday, where a tracṭor allegedly ran over a 28-year-old man leaving his leg fractured.

According to information, the incident occurred in Pipri village under Lavkushnagar police station and the victim was identified as Manoj Ahirwar, a Dalit resident of the village.

Locals allege that Rahul Rajput, son of the current village head, ran a tractor over Manoj. As soon as the victim got injured, he was rushed to the hospital. Later, it was found out that two bones in Manoj’s right leg were fractured.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be confirmed.

'Police refuse to help'

The victim’s family claims that despite repeated visits to the police station, their complaints are being ignored. They say they are struggling for justice and are forced to run from place to place in search of help.

Not first such incident

Earlier on August 12, a dalit man, Rinku Sakhbar, was reportedly assaulted by members of the Gurjar community in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. They even set his shanties on fire in Malbasai village after he refused to work without wages.

He further added that Ravi Gurjar, his father Punjab Gurjar, and uncle Krishna alias Bunty Pehalwan repeatedly pressurised his family into bonded labour.