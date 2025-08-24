 MP: Tractor Runs Over 28-Year-Old In Chhatarpur, Victim’s Family Alleges Police Inaction
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Tractor Runs Over 28-Year-Old In Chhatarpur, Victim’s Family Alleges Police Inaction

MP: Tractor Runs Over 28-Year-Old In Chhatarpur, Victim’s Family Alleges Police Inaction

As soon as the victim got injured, he was rushed to the hospital. Later, it was found out that two bones in Manoj’s right leg were fractured.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
MP: Tractor Runs Over 28-Year-Old In Chhatarpur, Victim’s Family Alleges Police Inaction |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of violence was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Sunday, where a tracṭor allegedly ran over a 28-year-old man leaving his leg fractured. 

According to information, the incident occurred in Pipri village under Lavkushnagar police station and the victim was identified as Manoj Ahirwar, a Dalit resident of the village.

Locals allege that Rahul Rajput, son of the current village head, ran a tractor over Manoj. As soon as the victim got injured, he was rushed to the hospital. Later, it was found out that two bones in Manoj’s right leg were fractured.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be confirmed. 

FPJ Shorts
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India Speakers’ Conference 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India Speakers’ Conference 2025
Over ₹6.43 Crore Collected In Fees For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts In J&K
Over ₹6.43 Crore Collected In Fees For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts In J&K
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
Read Also
VIDEO: Dalit Man Beaten For Refusing To Bonded Labour; Gurjars Set His Shanty, Cattle Shed Afire In...
article-image

'Police refuse to help'

The victim’s family claims that despite repeated visits to the police station, their complaints are being ignored. They say they are struggling for justice and are forced to run from place to place in search of help.

Not first such incident

Earlier on August 12, a dalit man, Rinku Sakhbar, was reportedly assaulted by members of the Gurjar community in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. They even set his shanties on fire in Malbasai village after he refused to work without wages.

He further added that Ravi Gurjar, his father Punjab Gurjar, and uncle Krishna alias Bunty Pehalwan repeatedly pressurised his family into bonded labour.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bodies Of Youth And Woman Found On Railway Track In MP's Betul; Suspected Love-Linked Suicide

Bodies Of Youth And Woman Found On Railway Track In MP's Betul; Suspected Love-Linked Suicide

MP Horror! Man Beaten To Death By In-Laws Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Gwalior

MP Horror! Man Beaten To Death By In-Laws Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Gwalior

Sogaria–Gaya Special Train During Pitru Paksha To Pass Through Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, Damoh &...

Sogaria–Gaya Special Train During Pitru Paksha To Pass Through Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, Damoh &...

VIDEO: 64-Year-Old Retired DSP Tied Up By Wife, Two Sons Over Refusal To Share Retirement Money

VIDEO: 64-Year-Old Retired DSP Tied Up By Wife, Two Sons Over Refusal To Share Retirement Money

MP: Tractor Runs Over 28-Year-Old In Chhatarpur, Victim’s Family Alleges Police Inaction

MP: Tractor Runs Over 28-Year-Old In Chhatarpur, Victim’s Family Alleges Police Inaction