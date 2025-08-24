Sogaria–Gaya Special Train During Pitru Paksha To Pass Through Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, Damoh & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Western Central Railway has announced a weekly special train service between Kota and Gaya to help passengers traveling during Pitru Paksha.

The special train will pass through important stations including Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, and Satna, covering key stops along the route.

Train number 09817, the Sogaria–Gaya Special, will run every Saturday from September 6 to September 21, 2025.

The train will depart from Sogaria at 11:10 pm and is scheduled to reach Sagar at 5:35 am, Damoh at 6:45 am, Katni at 8:10 am, Maihar at 9:40 am, Satna at 11:00 am, and Gaya at 11:45 pm the next day.

On the return journey, train number 09818, Gaya–Sogaria, will depart Gaya at 1:15 am. The train will offer AC, Sleeper, and General coaches, and ticket reservations have already started.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in Rajasthan caused waterlogging at Sawai Madhopur railway station, affecting train operations.

The Ajmer–Jabalpur Dayodaya Express, which was scheduled to reach Jabalpur at 8:45 am on Saturday, was delayed by around five hours and arrived at about 2 pm.

Due to the waterlogging, the train’s route was changed, and it ran via Chanderia and Kota instead of its usual path. Passengers are advised to check train timings and plan their journey accordingly.