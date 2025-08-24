'Women Under Ladli Behna Yojana To Get ₹5k Extra If Employed In Industries,' Announces MP CM Mohan Yadav | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Sunday, announced that women enrolled under the Ladli Behna Yojana who take up work in industries will receive an additional ₹5k per month from the government.

He was addressing the public during the inauguration of Laghu Udyog Bharati state office in Bhopal’s Govindpura

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी ने आज MSME कन्वेंशन सेंटर, गोविंदपुरा, भोपाल में स्टार्टअप एवं उद्यमी महाकुंभ 2025 में सहभागिता कर लघु उद्योग भारती के भोपाल प्रदेश कार्यालय का लोकार्पण किया।@DrMohanYadav51 pic.twitter.com/uPpAWyP3KM — Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav (@drmohanoffice51) August 24, 2025

CM Yadav said, “Till now, women under the Ladli Behna Yojana were given ₹1.5k at home.

But we have decided this is not enough. If a Ladli Behna works in industries, she will not get ₹1.5k or ₹3k, but ₹5k every month from the government. This will help them become self-reliant,” Yadav said.

He added that if industries pay women workers ₹8k as salary, then along with government assistance, they will receive a total of ₹12k - 13k per month.

The CM also said that prosperity should not remain limited to Bhopal and Indore, but industries will also be expanded in smaller districts. The CM announced solutions for issues like mortgage duty, fire NOC, and permissions for multi-storey industrial plants.

To promote employment-based industries, MoUs are being signed, and small units worth ₹10 - 20 crore will be set up, providing jobs to 100 - 7,000 people. In the Nimad region, new textile and export-based industries will be established.

He further added that in any industry where local people are employed, every woman worker will receive ₹5k additional support from the state government.

The event was attended by RSS leader Krishna Gopal, ministers Vishwas Sarang, Chaitanya Kashyap, Krishna Gaur, along with Laghu Udyog Bharati officials and industrialists.