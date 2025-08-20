Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan Today; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s water supply system is set for a massive upgrade under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, with nearly 700 km of new pipelines, intake wells and filtration pump stations planned across the city.

The Rs 582 crore initiative will be launched on Thursday, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laying the foundation stone.

According to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the project includes construction of 36 overhead water tanks, 700 km of pipelines and installation of four intake wells along with four filtration pumping stations.

Once completed, the project will facilitate 30,000 new household water connections, benefiting around 450 gated colonies and several slum settlements, said BMC officials.

The work will also extend to newly developing colonies in Ratibad, Neelbad, Maliphedi, Hathaikheda, Bagli, Danish Hills, Guradi Ghat, Laharpur and Arvind Vihar, aiming to ensure equitable access to piped water in both established and expanding residential areas.

In addition to the water infrastructure upgrade, the Chief Minister will inaugurate several other civic works under BMC’s Mechanical Department, worth Rs. 16.76 crore. These include construction of roads, drains, culverts and road crossings across various wards.

The programme will also include distribution of compassionate appointment letters to families of deceased municipal employees. Moreover, 10 sanitation workers will be honoured for their contribution in helping Bhopal secure a top national rank in Swachh Survekshan 2024.

Smart expansion for future needs

At present, Bhopal’s population of 25 lakh receives around 440 MLD (million litres per day) of water. By 2040, demand is expected to rise to 575 MLD, creating a deficit of 135 MLD.The current project is designed to bridge this gap and ensure reliable water supply for the next 15 years.

Civic readiness in place

BMC Commissioner Harendra Narayan stated that all preparations for the launch have been finalised.He said that the initiative will significantly strengthen Bhopal’s urban and civic infrastructure, while setting a foundation for sustainable growth.