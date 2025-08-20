 'Koi Gaddar Toh Nahi...': MP Minister Vishwas Sarang Urges Hindus To Unite Against Those Opposing Sanatan Dharma In MP's Ashta--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Koi Gaddar Toh Nahi...': MP Minister Vishwas Sarang Urges Hindus To Unite Against Those Opposing Sanatan Dharma In MP's Ashta--VIDEO

'Koi Gaddar Toh Nahi...': MP Minister Vishwas Sarang Urges Hindus To Unite Against Those Opposing Sanatan Dharma In MP's Ashta--VIDEO

Addressing the gathering from the stage, Sarang said that now “love jihad” and “land jihad” will not be tolerated, and those involved in such acts should be ready to face consequences.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cooperation Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang sparked controversy after remarking that Hindus should unite against those who oppose Sanatan Dharma during a religious event in Ashta constituency.

In a video of the event, which is now viral on social media, Sarang can be heard saying: “Jo Hindustani ho vo haath uthaye, aur jo Pakistani ho main usko haath uthane nahi kahunga… koi gaddar to nahi hai na bhai.” (Those who are Indians should raise their hands, and those who are Pakistanis, I won’t ask them to raise their hands… hope there are no traitors here).

Check out video below :

The minister was attending a Shiv Palaki Yatra organised by the Hindu Utsav Samiti and Sakal Samaj.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Addressing the gathering from the stage, Sarang said that now “love jihad” and “land jihad” will not be tolerated, and those involved in such acts should be ready to face consequences.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh's Elderly Couple Loses ₹50 Lakh In 13-Day Digital Arrest; Cyber Crooks Posed As...
article-image

The statement has triggered political reactions in the region. Congress leaders have strongly criticised Sarang’s remarks and accused him of spreading divisive politics.

Meanwhile, the video continues to circulate widely, heating up political debate in the district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

Madhya Pradesh To Eliminate 60 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste By January 2026

Madhya Pradesh To Eliminate 60 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste By January 2026

'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors

'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone