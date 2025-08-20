'Koi Gaddar Toh Nahi...': MP Minister Vishwas Sarang Urges Hindus To Unite Against Those Opposing Sanatan Dharma In MP's Ashta--VIDEO

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cooperation Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang sparked controversy after remarking that Hindus should unite against those who oppose Sanatan Dharma during a religious event in Ashta constituency.

In a video of the event, which is now viral on social media, Sarang can be heard saying: “Jo Hindustani ho vo haath uthaye, aur jo Pakistani ho main usko haath uthane nahi kahunga… koi gaddar to nahi hai na bhai.” (Those who are Indians should raise their hands, and those who are Pakistanis, I won’t ask them to raise their hands… hope there are no traitors here).

Check out video below :

#WATCH | 'Koi Gaddar Toh Nahi…': MP Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang Urges Hindus To Unite Against Those Opposing Sanatan Dharma#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/VCZ4iSMsDR — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 20, 2025

The minister was attending a Shiv Palaki Yatra organised by the Hindu Utsav Samiti and Sakal Samaj.

Addressing the gathering from the stage, Sarang said that now “love jihad” and “land jihad” will not be tolerated, and those involved in such acts should be ready to face consequences.

The statement has triggered political reactions in the region. Congress leaders have strongly criticised Sarang’s remarks and accused him of spreading divisive politics.

Meanwhile, the video continues to circulate widely, heating up political debate in the district.