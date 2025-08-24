 Bodies Of Youth And Woman Found On Railway Track In MP's Betul; Suspected Love-Linked Suicide
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Bodies of a youth and a woman were found late Saturday night on the Nagpur–Itarsi down track near Barbatpur railway station in Betul district, shocking the local community.

The discovery on Sunday morning created panic in the surrounding area.

According to information, the mutilated bodies were found on the railway track, and preliminary investigation suggests that both may have committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train.

Shahpur police and railway authorities reached the spot soon after being informed and began a detailed investigation.

The deceased youth has been identified as Shivkumar Parte (20), a resident of Gaunapur under Shahpur police station area.

The woman is said to be a resident of Harda district. Both bodies were sent for post-mortem at Shahpur Community Health Centre and later handed over to their families.

Shahpur police station in-charge Mukesh Thakur said that at first glance, the case appears to be linked to a love affair. However, police are carefully investigating all possible angles to determine the exact circumstances of the deaths.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation and allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

