MP News: Morena Police Crack ₹20 Lakh Daylight Robbery Case, Arrest 7 Accused After Scanning 250 CCTV Cameras | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Morena police, on Wednesday, solved the ₹20 lakh daylight robbery case reported on October 15.

Out of the 10 accused, police have arrested 7, while three are still absconding.

According to information, the robbery took place at the house of a mawa trader in Mudiya Kheda village, under the Station Road police station area.

Each accused carried a reward of ₹30k and the police have recovered ₹20 lakh worth of stolen items, including cash, gold and silver jewellery and a Hyundai car used in the crime.

FP Photo

Accused held mother and daughter hostage

Police said that ten armed robbers broke into trader Naval Kishore Gupta’s house around 2 pm on October 15.

They held his mother and daughter hostage and looted over ₹10 lakh in cash and 12 tolas of gold before fleeing. The incident caused panic in the area.

FP Photo

During the investigation, police examined footage from 250 CCTV cameras. A major clue came from a white Hyundai Aura car spotted in one of the videos.

Following the same, police tracked the vehicle to Dholpur’s Water Box Square and later to Rajakheda. Here, they found the driver and identified the gang.

FP Photo

Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said the case was solved through technical surveillance and local intelligence.

4 police teams were formed to trace the accused, leading to the breakthrough and recovery of the stolen property.

A search is ongoing to arrest the remaining 3 suspects.