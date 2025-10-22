 Bhopal News: Hundreds Arrested In Diwali Day Gambling Raids; ₹60.31 Lakh Seized
In joint operations conducted so far, police have seized several mobile phones, four-wheelers, two-wheelers, card decks and other gambling-related equipment

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Hundreds Arrested In Diwali Day Gambling Raids; ₹60.31 Lakh Seized | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police across the state struck on betting and gambling on the Diwali night, leading to hundreds of arrests, and the seizure of Rs 60.31 lakh in cash, officials said here on Wednesday. 

DGP Kailash Makwana said, “During the Diwali festival, strict action is being taken against illegal activities such as gambling and betting in the state. Such criminals will not be spared at any level. This campaign is a concrete step not only towards law enforcement but also towards strengthening social morality.”

In joint operations conducted so far, police have seized several mobile phones, four-wheelers, two-wheelers, card decks, and other gambling-related equipment across the state. 

In Vidisha, Rs 22.22 lakh in cash was seized along with a car, a scooter, and mobile phones. Similarly, in Chhindwara (Navegaon), Rs 9.67 lakh in cash was recovered during a raid on a gambling den operating in a forest area.

In Anuppur (Bijuri), the police seized Rs 6.10 lakh in cash, while in Sehore (Bhairunda), Rs 5.25 lakh was recovered, and 17 alleged gamblers were arrested.

In Chhatarpur, Rajgarh, Mandsaur, and Gwalior, contraband worth over Rs 12 lakh was seized.

