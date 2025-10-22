MP News: Several Trains Passing Through Bhopal Diverted After Freight Train Derails Near Vrindavan; Check Deatils | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A freight train derailed between Vrindavan Road and Ajhai stations on the Mathura-Palwal track in the Agra division of the North Central Railway.

Due to the same, several trains passing through Bhopal have been affected.

Routes of the following trains have been affected

Train number 12722 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Hyderabad Express, scheduled to depart from its originating station on October 21, is running via New Delhi-Delhi-Chhata-Mitawali-Agra/Bayana.

Train Number 12804 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Express, scheduled to depart from its originating station on 22nd October, will run via Nizamuddin-Chhata-Mitawali-Agra.

Train No. 12708 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Tirupati Express, scheduled to depart from its originating station on 22nd October, will run via Nizamuddin-Chhata-Mitawali-Agra.

Train No. 12138 Firozpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express, scheduled to depart from its originating station on 21st October, will arrive via New Delhi-Chhata-Mitawali-Agra.

Train No. 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Express, scheduled to depart from its originating station on 22nd October, will run via Nizamuddin-Chhata-Mitawali-Agra.

Train No. 18238 Amritsar-Bilaspur Express, originating on 21st October, is running via Meerut City-Kiroli-Mitawali-Agra.

Train No. 12156 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Bhopal Express, originating on 21st October, is running via Nizamuddin-New Delhi-Delhi-Chhata-Mitawali-Agra.

Train No. 12628 New Delhi-Bangalore Karnataka Express, originating on 21st October, is running via Nizamuddin-New Delhi-Delhi-Chhata-Mitawali-Agra.

Train No. 12622 New Delhi-Chennai Express, originating on 21st October, is running via Nizamuddin-Delhi-Ghaziabad-Chhata-Mitawali-Agra.

Train No. 12486 Shri Ganganagar-Huzur Saheb Nanded Express, scheduled to depart from its originating station on October 21st, is operating on a diverted route via Rewari-Alwar-Mathura instead of its scheduled route.

According to the Railways, one trip of the Shatabdi Express between Rani Kamlapati and New Delhi has been cancelled for October 22. It departs from Bhopal's RKMP railway station at 3:25 pm and arrives in New Delhi at 11:50 pm. The Railways have informed passengers about the cancellation.

VIDEO | Mathura: 12 coal-laden goods train bogies derail near Vrindavan on the Delhi–Agra route. Relief operations began swiftly, with dozens of poclain machines and bulldozers deployed to remove the derailed bogies and clear the tracks. Railway General Manager and other senior… pic.twitter.com/gQazwowxne — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2025

13 coaches derailed

According to reports, a freight train derailed on the Agra-Delhi track in Mathura late Tuesday night.

Thirteen coaches of the train derailed. The accident occurred between Vrindavan Road and Ajhai stations.

Railway administration and police officials arrived at the scene upon receiving information. All train operations on this route were halted.

The derailment damaged the track. Consequently, several trains are being diverted to other routes.

Freight train carrying coal derailed

A major train accident on the Delhi-Agra railway line in Mathura disrupted traffic. Thirteen wagons of a freight train carrying coal derailed near pole number 1408, under the Jaint station. The accident disrupted the movement of several trains on both sides.

Several wagons of the freight train overturned, spilling coal onto the railway track. Railway officials, Jaint police, and rescue teams arrived at the scene upon receiving information about the incident.

Heavy cranes and technical teams were used to remove the wagons and restore the track. The railway administration has ordered an investigation into the accident.

Passenger helpline number

The Railways has advised passengers to avoid any sort of inconvenience by attaining accurate information about affected trains at the station, calling Rail Madad 139, or online before traveling.