 MP News: Three Pairs Of Special Trains Will Continue To Operate Through Bhopal Division Till Chhath Puja
MP News: Three Pairs Of Special Trains Will Continue To Operate Through Bhopal Division Till Chhath Puja

Railway Administration is operating special trains between Rani Kamlapati-Danapur-Rani Kamlapati, Rewa-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Rewa, and Rewa-Hadapsar-Rewa through Bhopal Division for the convenience of passengers.

Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
MP News: Three Pairs Of Special Trains Are Operating Through Bhopal Division During The Festivals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the additional passenger traffic expected during the Diwali and Chhath festivals, the Railway Administration is operating special trains between Rani Kamlapati-Danapur-Rani Kamlapati, Rewa-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Rewa, and Rewa-Hadapsar-Rewa through Bhopal Division for the convenience of passengers.

The details of these special trains are as follows:-

Rani Kamlapati-Danapur-Rani Kamlapati Bi-Weekly Special Train

Train No. 01667 Rani Kamlapati-Danapur Bi-Weekly Special Train will depart from Rani Kamlapati at 14:25 hrs on every Saturday and Tuesday till November 01 and will arrive at Danapur station at 08:45 hrs the next day.

Train No. 01668 Danapur-Rani Kamlapati Bi-Weekly Special Train will depart from Danapur at 11:00 hrs on every Sunday and Wednesday till November 02.and will arrive at Rani Kamlapati station at 08:55 hrs the next day.

Stoppages including Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Buxar, and Ara.

Rewa-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Rewa Weekly Special Train

01704 Rewa to Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special Train will depart from Rewa station at 22:20 hrs on every Saturday till  October 25 and will arrive at Dr. Ambedkar Nagar station at 15:05 hrs the next day.

01703 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar to Rewa Weekly Special Train will depart from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar station at 21:20 hrs on every Sunday till October 26  and will arrive at Rewa station at 13:30 hrs the next day.

Stoppages including Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Narmadapuram, Rani Kamlapati, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Sehore, Sujalpur, Maksi, Dewas, and Indore.

Rewa-Hadapsar-Rewa Special Train

Train No. 01751 Rewa-Hadapsar Express Special Train will depart from Rewa station on October 26  at 06:45 AM and arrive at Hadapsar station at 05:00 AM the next day.

Train No. 01752 Hadapsar-Rewa Special Train will depart from Hadapsar station on October 27 , at 06:40 AM and arrive at Rewa station at 06:25 AM the next day.

Stoppages including Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahilyanagar Junction and Daund Cord Line.

