MP Police Commemoration Day: Martyrs’ Families Demand Certificate In Memory Of Loved Ones

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The families of martyrs who came to attend the Police Commemoration Day programme here on Tuesday demanded martyr certificate as recognition.

Out of 11 families, families of nine martyrs attended the programme. Director General of Police Kailsah Makwana presented them papers related to pension and other retirement benefits along with the photograph of martyr soldier.

At the function, wife and son of ASI late Ram Charan Gautam inquired about the chief minister’s announcement from DGP. The chief minister had announced to give Rs 1 crore to the family. The money is yet to be received by the family. The family of constable late Anuj Singh sought martyr certificate for family and legal purpose.

His brother Ankur Singh said, “Money is important for the life and family but the certificate is 100 times important for the family and for the society, which brings honour and pride and motivates others to join the force”.

Praises heaped

With tearful eyes, the families prised their lost ones on the line of duty. Sister of constable Anuj Singh, Anjali Singh said, “My brother was getting married, he was transferred from Satna district to Maihar and was scheduled to join there in March. After his joining, all the rituals were scheduled to take place. But all dreams shattered when he met an accident and left us”.

Wife of ASI late Ram Charan Gautam, Puspa Gautam said, “My husband laid his life while saving other’s life and also maintaining law and order but there should be some safety arrangements for those who are fighting against lawbreakers, so that one’s family doesn’t suffer”.

The son and daughter of martyr head constable Anil Yadav said all their dreams came to an end after their father’s death. Tanushka Yadav said, “I am studying in BA II year. My father wanted me to become deputy collector. My father left us midway. But I will fulfil my father’s dream”.

1009 soldiers, officials lost lives in 65 years

According to DGP Kailash Makwana, 1009 soldiers and officials from MP lost lives in the line of duty from October 21, 1959, to August 31, 2025. “The protection and welfare of families of all martyrs is our responsibility. Chief minister is sensitive to the interests of police department," he said.

The police are committed to maintaining peace, security and development under all circumstances. “Our police have displayed indomitable courage against terrorism, Naxalism and organised crime. The new Martyrs' Memorial of MP Police is a symbol of inspiration and pride,” Makwana added.