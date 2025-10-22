MP News: Cyber Police Act After DGP’S Rap Over Missing Mobile Plaints |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police stations across Madhya Pradesh have begun action after Director General of Police Kailash Makwana expressed displeasure over their failure to register complaints of lost mobiles on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

Officials said that many stations were neglecting such cases and not updating data despite having access to the system.

The CEIR portal, developed by the Central Telecommunications Ministry, helps track stolen and misplaced mobile phones. People can apply online to block their lost SIM cards and file complaints through any police station.

However, a review revealed that most police stations and nodal officers in the state had not been using the portal, and in some districts, officers had never logged in.

Taking serious note of this, the DGP directed the State Cyber Cell to issue strict instructions to Commissioners of Police in Bhopal and Indore, and all DIGs across ranges.

Each range DIG has now been appointed as the nodal officer to ensure 100% registration and follow-up on CEIR cases within their jurisdiction. The DGP also ordered training sessions for officers and staff on cybercrime investigation through the portal.

Cops in action

ADG Cyber Crime A Sai Manohar said police have stepped up action after the DGP’s instructions. Around 1,400 lost or stolen mobile phones were traced and returned to owners around Diwali. He said that Goa Telecom Department commended Mandla police for their work, and all districts are now actively uploading data on the CEIR portal.