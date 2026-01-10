 Bhopal Power Cut January 11: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Guru Nanak Colony, Bhojpur Crossroad, MLA Rest House & More Check Full List
Power supply will be disrupted in several areas of Bhopal on January 11, 2026, due to departmental work. The outage will affect multiple industrial, residential and commercial localities at different time slots between 10 am and 5 pm. Residents have been advised to make necessary arrangements in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to departmental work, power supply will remain affected in several areas of Bhopal on January 11, 2026. Residents are advised to plan accordingly.

Areas and timings:

Areas: Star Line Automobiles, R.M.J. Motors, Surjeet Automobile, M.G.M. Industries, Gupta Engineering, D.B. Infratech Pvt. Ltd. (BPL), Sokhi Brothers
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: H.L. Passey Engineering, S.K. Industries, Champion Engineering (Pt-II), Kamini Agrawal, Perfect Paper Products, S.R.D. Steel Pvt. Ltd., Ocean Motors Pvt. Ltd., C.I. Automotors Pvt. Ltd.
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: D.B. Infra Area
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: A.S. Industry (BPL), Mech & Fab (Govindpura, BPL), Ramani Ice Cream (Govindpura, BPL – Billing), Sanfield Ltd. (Govindpura, BPL), Global Heavy Engineering, Kaypan Mercantile, R.A. Enterprises (Bhopal)
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: MLA Rest House and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Rambha Nagar, New Kabadkhana, Liyaqat Market, Dulichand Bagh, Ibrahim Ganj, Rajdeo Colony, Eye Hospital area, Guru Nanak Colony, Shanti Nagar, New Sindhi Colony
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

article-image

Areas: Sadbhavna, Trust Hospital, New Kabadkhana, Shakti Plastic, Thana Hanuman Ganj, Hamidiya Road, Hotel Shivalik, Alpana Talkies, Hotel Taj, Remson, Alishan, Jyoti
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Om Nagar, Sawan Nagar, Halalpur Bus Stand, Bairagarh Road, Lakeland Garden, R.K. Residency, City Walk
Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: MG Hector Area, Ambika Grah Niwas Colony, 11-Mill Tower, Bhojpur Crossroad and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

article-image

