Bhopal Power Cut January 11: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Guru Nanak Colony, Bhojpur Crossroad, MLA Rest House & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to departmental work, power supply will remain affected in several areas of Bhopal on January 11, 2026. Residents are advised to plan accordingly.

Areas and timings:

Areas: Star Line Automobiles, R.M.J. Motors, Surjeet Automobile, M.G.M. Industries, Gupta Engineering, D.B. Infratech Pvt. Ltd. (BPL), Sokhi Brothers

Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: H.L. Passey Engineering, S.K. Industries, Champion Engineering (Pt-II), Kamini Agrawal, Perfect Paper Products, S.R.D. Steel Pvt. Ltd., Ocean Motors Pvt. Ltd., C.I. Automotors Pvt. Ltd.

Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: D.B. Infra Area

Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: A.S. Industry (BPL), Mech & Fab (Govindpura, BPL), Ramani Ice Cream (Govindpura, BPL – Billing), Sanfield Ltd. (Govindpura, BPL), Global Heavy Engineering, Kaypan Mercantile, R.A. Enterprises (Bhopal)

Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: MLA Rest House and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Rambha Nagar, New Kabadkhana, Liyaqat Market, Dulichand Bagh, Ibrahim Ganj, Rajdeo Colony, Eye Hospital area, Guru Nanak Colony, Shanti Nagar, New Sindhi Colony

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Sadbhavna, Trust Hospital, New Kabadkhana, Shakti Plastic, Thana Hanuman Ganj, Hamidiya Road, Hotel Shivalik, Alpana Talkies, Hotel Taj, Remson, Alishan, Jyoti

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Om Nagar, Sawan Nagar, Halalpur Bus Stand, Bairagarh Road, Lakeland Garden, R.K. Residency, City Walk

Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: MG Hector Area, Ambika Grah Niwas Colony, 11-Mill Tower, Bhojpur Crossroad and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work