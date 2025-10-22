MP News: Narsinghpur Police Reunite Missing Mother-Daughter Duo With Family After 1.5 Years; Were Traced In Kerala |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heartwarming incident took place just before Diwali, in which Narsinghpur police reunited a missing mentally challenged woman and her young daughter with their family after nearly one and a half years.

The duo was traced all the way to Kerala’s Thrissur district and brought back safely.

According to information, the story began at Salichouka outpost under Gadarwara police station.

Here, a man had reported that his wife, who was mentally unstable, and their young daughter had gone missing.

After all search efforts failed, police registered a missing person case on July 5, 2024.

As the case was sensitive, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena formed a special team under the guidance of Additional SP Sandeep Bhuria and SDOP Gadarwara Ratnesh Mishra.

Social media network used

The team used social media networks and inter-state coordination to trace the missing woman and child.

After continuous efforts, police learned that the woman and her daughter were in Thrissur of Kerala.

A police team immediately left for Kerala and on October 16, 2025, successfully located them at the Government Mahila Mandiram in Ramavarampuram.

Following due procedure, both were safely handed over to their family.

Inspector Vikram Rajak, Sub-Inspector Varsha Dhakad, Head Constable Manoj Bhardwaj, and Constable Jamna Prasad Rajak played a key role in the operation.