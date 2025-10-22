 MP News: Narsinghpur Police Reunite Missing Mother-Daughter Duo With Family After 1.5 Years; Were Traced In Kerala
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Narsinghpur Police Reunite Missing Mother-Daughter Duo With Family After 1.5 Years; Were Traced In Kerala

MP News: Narsinghpur Police Reunite Missing Mother-Daughter Duo With Family After 1.5 Years; Were Traced In Kerala

According to information, the story began at Salichouka outpost under Gadarwara police station. Here, a man had reported that his wife, who was mentally unstable, and their young daughter had gone missing.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Narsinghpur Police Reunite Missing Mother-Daughter Duo With Family After 1.5 Years; Were Traced In Kerala |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heartwarming incident took place just before Diwali, in which Narsinghpur police reunited a missing mentally challenged woman and her young daughter with their family after nearly one and a half years. 

The duo was traced all the way to Kerala’s Thrissur district and brought back safely.

According to information, the story began at Salichouka outpost under Gadarwara police station. 

Here, a man had reported that his wife, who was mentally unstable, and their young daughter had gone missing. 

FPJ Shorts
OnlyFans Paid $25 Billion To Creators Since Its 2016 Launch, Says CEO Keily Blair - VIDEO
OnlyFans Paid $25 Billion To Creators Since Its 2016 Launch, Says CEO Keily Blair - VIDEO
Team India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Sai Baba's Divine Blessings At Shirdi Ahead Of Australia Series; Video
Team India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Sai Baba's Divine Blessings At Shirdi Ahead Of Australia Series; Video
'Took Only 25 Minutes For 17 Km': Viral Reddit Video Of Empty Mumbai Roads During Diwali Sparks Debate On Traffic & Migrant Population | VIDEO
'Took Only 25 Minutes For 17 Km': Viral Reddit Video Of Empty Mumbai Roads During Diwali Sparks Debate On Traffic & Migrant Population | VIDEO
Imran Khan Slams Army Chief Asim Munir, Says Pakistan Turned Into 'Hard State' By Force
Imran Khan Slams Army Chief Asim Munir, Says Pakistan Turned Into 'Hard State' By Force

After all search efforts failed, police registered a missing person case on July 5, 2024.

As the case was sensitive, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena formed a special team under the guidance of Additional SP Sandeep Bhuria and SDOP Gadarwara Ratnesh Mishra. 

Social media network used 

The team used social media networks and inter-state coordination to trace the missing woman and child.

After continuous efforts, police learned that the woman and her daughter were in Thrissur of Kerala. 

A police team immediately left for Kerala and on October 16, 2025, successfully located them at the Government Mahila Mandiram in Ramavarampuram.

Following due procedure, both were safely handed over to their family.

Inspector Vikram Rajak, Sub-Inspector Varsha Dhakad, Head Constable Manoj Bhardwaj, and Constable Jamna Prasad Rajak played a key role in the operation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Narsinghpur Police Reunite Missing Mother-Daughter Duo With Family After 1.5 Years; Were...

MP News: Narsinghpur Police Reunite Missing Mother-Daughter Duo With Family After 1.5 Years; Were...

MP News: WCR Runs To Run 100 Special Trains, Sets Up War Rooms To Manage Chhath Puja Rush

MP News: WCR Runs To Run 100 Special Trains, Sets Up War Rooms To Manage Chhath Puja Rush

MP News: Morena Police Crack ₹20 Lakh Daylight Robbery Case, Arrest 7 Accused After Scanning 250...

MP News: Morena Police Crack ₹20 Lakh Daylight Robbery Case, Arrest 7 Accused After Scanning 250...

MP News: ₹2 Lakh Stolen In Broad Daylight From Jabalpur Fruit Trader's Shop, CCTV Captures Theft

MP News: ₹2 Lakh Stolen In Broad Daylight From Jabalpur Fruit Trader's Shop, CCTV Captures Theft

MP News: Woman Burnt With Hot Iron By In-Laws In Jabalpur; Tortured With Constant Taunts About Past...

MP News: Woman Burnt With Hot Iron By In-Laws In Jabalpur; Tortured With Constant Taunts About Past...