Bhopal Woman’s Obscene Video Goes Viral; Police Register Case, Investigation Ongoing

Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case was reported from Misrod area, where an unidentified accused recorded and circulated obscene videos and photos of a woman by misusing a video call.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and IT Act and have begun investigation.

The video related to this case cannot be shared, as it is against FPJ’s moral guidelines and policy.

According to reports, the victim is a 27-year-old woman from Jatkhedi area who works as a domestic help. In April, she had just come out of the bathroom after bathing and was changing clothes when the unidentified man made a video call on her mobile. Her young son, who was playing nearby, picked up the call and accidentally turned on the back camera.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused recorded a video and clicked photos of the woman while she was changing clothes.

Later, the accused made further video calls, forcing the woman to undress and recorded additional obscene clips and pictures. He then began blackmailing her, pressuring her to meet him at a hotel.

When the woman refused, the accused created multiple WhatsApp groups using different mobile numbers. He added the woman’s husband, brother, sister-in-law and other acquaintances to these groups and circulated her obscene videos and photos.

The accused reportedly repeated this act recently by creating another WhatsApp group and again spread the obscene material.