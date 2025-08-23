 Bhopal: Student Attacked, 4 Booked After CCTV Footage Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Student Attacked, 4 Booked After CCTV Footage Surfaces

Bhopal: Student Attacked, 4 Booked After CCTV Footage Surfaces

A 22-year-old student was brutally assaulted at Danish Nagar Square

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Student Attacked, 4 Booked After CCTV Footage Surfaces | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old student was brutally assaulted at Danish Nagar Square late Friday night by a group of youths who also attempted to run him over with a car.

Bag Sewania police registered a case against four persons after reviewing CCTV footage and recording victim’s statement.

The injured student, identified as Sachin Meena of Sultanpur, had completed his BBA from LNCT College and currently lives in Bhopal while assisting his family in farming. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is out of danger.

Read Also
‘Bacha Sakte Ho Toh Bacha Lo…’ Bhopal Youth Video Calls Friends Minutes Before Ending Life;...
article-image

According to police, Sachin had gone to mediate a dispute between his friends Vikrant Dubey and Shekhar at 11.30 pm. During the attempt at reconciliation, Shekhar’s associates arrived in two cars and launched a violent attack. The assailants reportedly beat Sachin with sticks and fists, and in the chaos, tried to run him over with their vehicle.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Restrains Sanjay Nirupam From Making Defamatory Statements Against Chandiwala Enterprises Over ‘Housing Jihad’ Allegations
Bombay HC Restrains Sanjay Nirupam From Making Defamatory Statements Against Chandiwala Enterprises Over ‘Housing Jihad’ Allegations
Mumbai News: District SPCA Designates Feeding Zones For Stray Dogs In Powai Society After Residents, Committee Ignore Meeting
Mumbai News: District SPCA Designates Feeding Zones For Stray Dogs In Powai Society After Residents, Committee Ignore Meeting
Mumbai News: Deaf Associations Oppose SC PIL Seeking Compulsory ASL In Schools, Demand Protection Of Indian Sign Language
Mumbai News: Deaf Associations Oppose SC PIL Seeking Compulsory ASL In Schools, Demand Protection Of Indian Sign Language
Punjab News: Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Intervene As US Freezes Work Visas Of Punjabi Truck Drivers
Punjab News: Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Intervene As US Freezes Work Visas Of Punjabi Truck Drivers

Based on Sachin’s complaint, police have registered case against Nikhil, Shekhar, Abhishek, and Hardik, while efforts are underway to identify other suspects captured in the CCTV footage.

Police officials claimed that Sachin did not suffer critical injuries and was not crushed under the car.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹4 Crore Bank Fraud In MP's Bhopal: Police Team Formed For Arrest Of Manager, Others

₹4 Crore Bank Fraud In MP's Bhopal: Police Team Formed For Arrest Of Manager, Others

Bhopal: Student Attacked, 4 Booked After CCTV Footage Surfaces

Bhopal: Student Attacked, 4 Booked After CCTV Footage Surfaces

Opposition Does Not Read Bills Fully But Starts Opposing Says Minister Meghwal

Opposition Does Not Read Bills Fully But Starts Opposing Says Minister Meghwal

MP's Bhopal New Hotspot For Drug Cartels, Cops Clueless

MP's Bhopal New Hotspot For Drug Cartels, Cops Clueless

Madhya Pradesh High Court Cancels Posting, Transfers Of Joint Directors In Mandi Board

Madhya Pradesh High Court Cancels Posting, Transfers Of Joint Directors In Mandi Board