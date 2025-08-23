Bhopal: Student Attacked, 4 Booked After CCTV Footage Surfaces | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old student was brutally assaulted at Danish Nagar Square late Friday night by a group of youths who also attempted to run him over with a car.

Bag Sewania police registered a case against four persons after reviewing CCTV footage and recording victim’s statement.

The injured student, identified as Sachin Meena of Sultanpur, had completed his BBA from LNCT College and currently lives in Bhopal while assisting his family in farming. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is out of danger.

According to police, Sachin had gone to mediate a dispute between his friends Vikrant Dubey and Shekhar at 11.30 pm. During the attempt at reconciliation, Shekhar’s associates arrived in two cars and launched a violent attack. The assailants reportedly beat Sachin with sticks and fists, and in the chaos, tried to run him over with their vehicle.

Based on Sachin’s complaint, police have registered case against Nikhil, Shekhar, Abhishek, and Hardik, while efforts are underway to identify other suspects captured in the CCTV footage.

Police officials claimed that Sachin did not suffer critical injuries and was not crushed under the car.