 Madhya Pradesh High Court Cancels Posting, Transfers Of Joint Directors In Mandi Board
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh High Court Cancels Posting, Transfers Of Joint Directors In Mandi Board

Madhya Pradesh High Court Cancels Posting, Transfers Of Joint Directors In Mandi Board

Posts were lying vacant; MD requested the state govt to fill those posts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh High Court Cancels Posting, Transfers Of Joint Directors In Mandi Board | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, Gwalior bench has cancelled order of postings and transfers made by the Managing director of Mandi Board.

Commissioner/Managing Director of Mandi Board, without any advertisement or following any procedure, has appointed many aspirants on administrative posts including technical posts in Head Office and Zonal Offices, the petitioner added.

Joint Collectors were posted as Joint Directors in Mandi Board's Zonal Offices at Jabalpur, Bhopal and Gwalior. Joint Director Suresh Kumar Kumre, who was posted in January in the Zonal Office at Gwalior, was removed and Additional Collector Daya Shankar was posted, against which Suresh Kumar Kumre filed a petition in the High Court.

Additional Advocate General MPS Raghuvanshi submitted that posts were lying vacant and therefore, the Managing Director of the Board requested the state government to fill up those posts.

He submitted that on the demand made by the Board, three incumbents have been transferred on deputation and have been posted at various places.

