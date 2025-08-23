Madhya Pradesh High Court Cancels Posting, Transfers Of Joint Directors In Mandi Board | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, Gwalior bench has cancelled order of postings and transfers made by the Managing director of Mandi Board.

Commissioner/Managing Director of Mandi Board, without any advertisement or following any procedure, has appointed many aspirants on administrative posts including technical posts in Head Office and Zonal Offices, the petitioner added.

Joint Collectors were posted as Joint Directors in Mandi Board's Zonal Offices at Jabalpur, Bhopal and Gwalior. Joint Director Suresh Kumar Kumre, who was posted in January in the Zonal Office at Gwalior, was removed and Additional Collector Daya Shankar was posted, against which Suresh Kumar Kumre filed a petition in the High Court.

Rohini Prasad Charkravarti's posting done on August 1 in the regional office Jabalpur was changed within three days. In his place Shahid Khan was posted as Joint Collector Mandla in Jabalpur. Senior advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, ‘Justice Ashish Shroti passed an order cancelling the posting on deputation and ordered that the government should take an appropriate decision on the procedure adopted.’

Additional Advocate General MPS Raghuvanshi submitted that posts were lying vacant and therefore, the Managing Director of the Board requested the state government to fill up those posts.

He submitted that on the demand made by the Board, three incumbents have been transferred on deputation and have been posted at various places.