MP's Bhopal New Hotspot For Drug Cartels, Cops Clueless | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital is fast emerging as a nerve centre for synthetic drug syndicates, with a series of major crackdowns in recent months exposing the scale and spread of the narcotics trade in the city.

From multi-crore clandestine factories to local supply chains targeting students, the city has become a preferred hub for drug manufacturing and trafficking.

However, while Bhopal police arrested several local traffickers, they were clueless about the large-scale MD drug manufacturing units that operated in the city until the central agencies stepped in.

Experts suggest that Bhopal’s geographical location and connectivity make it an attractive base for drug cartels, providing easy links to other states while allowing them to operate discreetly.

At the same time, the increasing addiction among youths, particularly college students, is fuelling local demand, encouraging the drug syndicates to expand their networks.

MD drug or MDMA (ecstasy) is also popular among people in the 30 to 40 years age group, who have the capacity to pay hefty sums to buy it, say police officials.

It is worth mentioning that In October 2024, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Gujarat ATS unearthed a massive MD (mephedrone) drug factory in Bagroda Industrial Area, seizing drugs and raw material worth Rs 1,800 crore.

Within a year, on August 13, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted another MD drug factory in Jagdishpur in Itkhedi area of Bhopal.

Drugs and raw material worth Rs 92 crore were seized, and two key operators Razzak Khan and Abdul Faisal Qureshi, part of an International drug syndicate. were arrested.

Adding to the concerns, the Bhopal Crime Branch last month busted an MD drug syndicate run by DJ Yaseen Ahmad alias Yaseen Machhali and his uncle Shahwar, who were supplying narcotics to college students and young women.

The police arrested 14 people linked to the racket, including two foreign nationals from Thailand and Nigeria, exposing the rising demand for synthetic drugs among the city’s youth.

Law enforcement agencies also seized other narcotics in recent years, including a July 2 case when the Crime Branch and NCB arrested a youth with sophisticated LSD drugs. These are not isolated incidents. They suggest a well-thought out pattern of Bhopal being chosen as a strategic location for narcotics operations.

Police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said the police had dismantled a major drug syndicate recently and was continuing its operation against such rackets and persons involved in them.

Major drug busts in Bhopal

October 2024 – NCB and Gujarat ATS busted MD drug factory in Bagroda Industrial Area; seizure worth Rs 1,800 crore; operators Sanyal Prakash Bani and Amit Chaturvedi booked.

August 20—DRI arrested two persons carrying over 24 kilogrammes of high quality hydroponic weed (marijuana)

August 13, 2024 – DRI busted MD drug factory in Jagdishpur (8 Khedi area); seizure worth Rs 92 crore; two arrested; links to Dawood aide Saleem Dola; seven accused caught across four states.

July 2, 2024 – Crime branch and NCB arrested youth with LSD drugs, indicating trafficking of new synthetic variants.

July 2024 – Crime branch busted a local syndicate run by DJ Yaseen Ahmad alias Yaseen Machhali and Shahwar; 14 arrested; racket targeted students and young women.

Two held with Nitravet tablets

The Bhopal crime branch on Saturday arrested three men for trafficking banned pharmaceutical drugs and sealed a medical store involved in the illegal trade.

Acting on a tip-off, police caught Anas Abdul (22) from TT Nagar with 150 Nitravet-10 tablets. His links led to the arrest of Vishal alias Raftaar (24) in Govindpura with 150 tablets. Further interrogation exposed supplier Ravi Sahu (35), a medical shop owner in Barkhedi, from whose store 210 tablets were seized.

In total, 510 Nitravet-10 tablets worth Rs 25,000 were recovered. Cases under the NDPS Act and MP Drug Control Act have been registered against the accused.