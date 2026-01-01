MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Attend 6-Day Global Investors Meet In Davos From January 18

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Social Media Risks, Prioritises Women Safety |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend a six-day Global Investors Meet in Davos, Switzerland, from January 18. He will have one-to-one meetings with CEOs and industrialists from 500 companies.

CM Yadav will participate in programmes across sectors such as labour, energy safety, renewable energy and food safety. He will also address sectoral roundtable meetings on automotive, new mobility, energy, IT, healthcare and food processing.

The Global Economic Forum will feature themes: “A spirit of Dialogue” and “Unlocking new resources of Growth.” The event aims to engage with top global industry leaders and promote Madhya Pradesh as a “Future Ready State.”

Madhya Pradesh’s strong ecosystem in EV manufacturing, battery storage and auto components will be highlighted. Details of investment potential from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project and Onkareshwar Floating Solar project will be presented. Papers will showcase emerging hubs like Indore and Bhopal in ISDM and IT, ITES and ISDM Policy-2023.