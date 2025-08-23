₹4 Crore Bank Fraud In MP's Bhopal: Police Team Formed For Arrest Of Manager, Others | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-member police team has been constituted to trace and arrest the accused involved in the Rs 4 crore bank fraud in MP Nagar.

Acting on the complaint of a victim, the MP Nagar police have registered a case under Section 420 and other relevant sections of the IPC against four individuals, including a private bank manager.

The accused have been identified as private bank manager Sumit Mewari, bank employees Aditya Singh and Sachin Singh, along with another bank manager who served in the branch in 2021.

Police officials said teams had been sent to track down the accused. ACP Manish Bhardwaj said Aditya Singh was responsible for opening the account using Aadhaar and PAN card details, while Sachin Singh later facilitated the account closure. The role of bank manager Mewari and the former branch manager is also under investigation.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Finance Department Issues Budget Schedule, Preparations From September 10

According to complainant Kailash Narayan Sharma, in 2021 he had submitted his identity documents to an insurance agent for a health insurance policy.

However, the documents were allegedly misused by the accused to open a fake bank account in his name. Through this account, transactions worth over Rs 4 crore were carried out between 2021 and 2024.

The fraud came to light in October 2024 when Sharma received a notice from the income tax department regarding suspicious transactions. Despite repeated complaints, the bank delayed providing information for nearly six months.

Sharma also alleged that the customer application form did not carry his signature or registered mobile number, raising serious questions about the bank’s role in facilitating the fraud.