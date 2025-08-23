Madhya Pradesh Finance Department Issues Budget Schedule, Preparations From September 10

Finance Department Issues Budget Schedule, Preparations From September 10 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The finance department has released a schedule for the budget of 2026-27.

The preparations for the budget will start from September 10. A revised estimate of the budget for 2024-25 as well as an estimated budget for the next year has been sought from different departments.

The deputy secretary-rank officers will discuss the budget from September 15 to 30.

Proposals have been sought for the next three years’ budget from the departments by October 31.

Read Also IRCTC To Run Special Bharat Gaurav Train From Indore For Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra

Information about the departments that come under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) has been sought by December 1.

A meeting between the secretary-rank officers of various departments and those of the finance department will be held from December 10 to January 9 to discuss the budget.

There will be a meeting between the ministers and the finance minister over the budget from January 5 to 15.

Information will be sought from different departments about the finance minister’s budget speech until January 15.