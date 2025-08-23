 IRCTC To Run Special Bharat Gaurav Train From Indore For Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra
IRCTC To Run Special Bharat Gaurav Train From Indore For Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
IRCTC To Run Special Bharat Gaurav Train From Indore For Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IRCTC on Saturday announced the launch of a special ‘Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train’ from Indore, offering tourists a journey to Nepal’s revered Pashupatinath Temple.

The train will depart from Indore Railway Station on October 4, 2025, taking passengers on the ‘Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra.’ The train will be equipped with modern facilities, including a rail restaurant.

The journey will cover Nagpur, Indore, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Bhopal, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, and Katni. Passengers can board from these stations.

The travel package includes vegetarian meals, sightseeing by air-conditioned buses, hotel accommodation, local guides, travel insurance, and visits to major attractions. For safety, the train will have CCTV cameras, security guards, and an infotainment system.

Destinations

The trip will include visits to Janakpur, Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Chitwan National Park in Nepal. According to IRCTC officials, this journey will offer not only a spiritual experience but also cultural and tourism exposure.

Booking Details & Fare

Tickets can be booked through the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com, mobile app, or regional offices.

₹63,850 per person (Comfort Class)
₹75,230 per person (Deluxe Class)
₹91,160 per person (Luxury Veeni)
₹99,125 per person (Luxury Coupe)

Interested tourists can contact 0731-2522200 (Indore),  9329101862 (Bhopal), 0761-2998807 (Jabalpur).

