WATCH: Hydrogen Buses Will Soon Be Launched In MP, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari; Assures Timely Completion Of India's Longest 118-KM Ring Road In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said without the Modi government at the Centre the much-awaited 7 km flyover in Jabalpur would not have been possible.

Speaking proudly, Gadkari recalled that MP Rakesh Singh had raised this demand earlier, and for the first time in the country’s history, ₹1.2k crore from the Central Road Fund (CRF) was approved for a flyover project.

Hitting out at the opposition, Gadkari said the Congress government would delay the approvals for the project in the state. He even warned the then state government that no more funds would be given if the project was blocked further. Within three days, the approval was finalised.

Jabalpur to get Cable Car Ropeway

Gadkari announced that a 118-kilometer Ring Road costing ₹4k crore will soon be completed in Jabalpur. It will be country's largest ring road. He also shared that Jabalpur will get modern facilities like a cable car and ropeway, for which a DPR has already been prepared.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, he said that the introduction of hydrogen buses has brought a revolution in India, and these buses will also be provided to cities in Madhya Pradesh.

The minister emphasised that good infrastructure is the foundation of development. He mentioned that under CM Mohan Yadav’s leadership, industries are coming to the state.

He also spoke about modern initiatives like weather stations installed in farms, the construction of 109 Amrit Sarovars, and large-scale highway projects.

At present, projects worth ₹35k crore are underway. This includes a Greenfield Corridor project costing ₹33k crore.

Gadkari also claimed that better roads and infrastructure are transforming Madhya Pradesh, just like Nagpur, which once had pothole-ridden roads but now boasts smooth connectivity.