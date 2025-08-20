Madhya Pradesh: Minister Writes To CM Mohan Yadav For Removing In-Charge Collector Of Barwani | Gotam Tetwal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The minister in charge of Barwani, Gotam Tetwal, has sent a note sheet to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seeking the removal of the in-charge collector, Kajal Jawla.

Collector of Barwani Guncha Sanowar is on childcare leave, and in her absence, the district Panchayat CEO Jawla has been given the charge.

According to sources, there is resentment among some people against giving charge to Jawla. Some BJP leaders are also resenting it. Tetwal has written to Yadav, saying that some other person should be given the charge instead of Jawla.

Tetwal went to Barwani to unfurl the national flag on Independence Day when the BJP leaders complained against Jalwa. In many districts in the state, the BJP leaders are not on good terms with the collectors. On Tuesday, legislator Omprakash Dhurve opened a front against Dindori collector Neha Marwa, whom he called anti-government.

On several occasions, legislators came from districts to Bhopal and complained to the Chief Minister against the collectors and SPs.

CM, Khandelwal holds parley to plan future programmes

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal, BJP state organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma and others contemplated over the future programmes of the party during the informal meeting at CM House on Wednesday.

The discussion took place over increasing milk production, promoting the concept of Clay Ganesha Idol and, holding Service Week.