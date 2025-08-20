Madhya Pradesh: As Collector Does Not Come, Congress Gives Memo To Dog | FP Photo

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress protest has turned amusing when the party leaders tied a copy of a memorandum to the neck of a dog, for the collector was not available to receive it.

Former MP from Chhindwara Nakul Nath called for an agitation against the government for non-availability of fertiliser and other issues on Wednesday.

A large number of farmers, Congress workers, MPCC president Jitu Patwari, the Leader of the Opposition in the House, Umang Singhar, and others participated in the agitation.

Both Patwari and Singhar alleged that the government was registering cases against the farmers who were demanding it.

Initially, a meeting was held in a garden on the jail premises where a large number of people were present. Nakul Nath alleged that the BJP agents were black marketing fertiliser.

Nath further said that votes were stolen in Chhindwara, too. His father and former chief minister Kamal Nath has been serving the people of Chhindwara for 40 years, and during the Corona pandemic, he had supplied oxygen cylinders and injections to the people, Nakul Nath said.

Chhindwara has developed because of the work done by his father, he said. The BJP has stopped the development projects for the district brought by the former chief minister, he said.

Similarly, both Patwari and Singhar targeted the BJP government. After the meeting, the Congress took out a process and went to the collectorate to hand over a memorandum to the collector.

As the collector did not come to take the memorandum, the Congress handed over a copy of it to the sub-divisional magistrate and tied another copy to the neck of a dog. The incident evoked laughter among the Congress workers who participated in the agitation.

Congress leader protests with blood letter in Bhopal

Former Bhopal Congress city president Pradeep Saxena ‘Monu on Wednesday staged protest at Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in Bhopal as he wrote a letter with his blood to Rahul Gandhi.

Monu alleged that newly appointed Bhopal district president Praveen Saxena obtained the post through a financial deal and has links with BJP leaders.

He further claimed that a SUV worth Rs 1.5 crore was gifted to secure the position. Accusing party leaders of sidelining him and shielding those linked to Vyapam scam, Monu warned he would go to Delhi and attempt suicide before Rahul Gandhi if ignored. Supporters raised slogans and vowed to continue the agitation.