 Madhya Pradesh: Retired Punjab National Bank Clerk Duped Of ₹8.79 Lakh In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Retired Punjab National Bank Clerk Duped Of ₹8.79 Lakh In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Punjab National Bank Clerk Duped Of ₹8.79 Lakh In Gwalior

A case of cyber fraud has come to light a month after the incident

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Retired Punjab National Bank Clerk Duped Of ₹8.79 Lakh In Gwalior | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A case of cyber fraud has come to light a month after the incident. On July 15, a retired Punjab National Bank (PNB) clerk was duped of Rs 8.79 lakh through a fake advertisement of the PNB One mobile application.

The victim, who is reportedly the brother of Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, fell prey to the scam after downloading the app from a link on Facebook.

Read Also
Police Constable Booked For Raping Female Jail Guard On Pretext Of Marriage In MP's Gwalior
article-image

According to reports, the victim, Satya Prakash, received a call shortly after installing the app. The caller, identifying himself as Rahul Kumar from the PNB One Head Office, even made a WhatsApp video call to gain his trust and asked him to fill out a form with personal banking details.

Within hours, large sums of money began disappearing from his accounts. Despite reassurances from the fraudster that the money would be refunded within 24 hours, Satya Prakash was eventually duped of nearly Rs 8.79 lakh across three accounts.

FPJ Shorts
'Maharashtra’s New Sports Policy To Reflect Athletes’ Expectations': Minister Kokate
'Maharashtra’s New Sports Policy To Reflect Athletes’ Expectations': Minister Kokate
Mumbai ANC Busts Family-Linked MD Racket; First Case Under Amended MCOCA
Mumbai ANC Busts Family-Linked MD Racket; First Case Under Amended MCOCA
Navi Mumbai News: Mankhurd Man Drowns In Gothivali Quarry Lake During Outing With Friends
Navi Mumbai News: Mankhurd Man Drowns In Gothivali Quarry Lake During Outing With Friends
Navi Mumbai News: MNS Demands Urgent Action After Pregnant Woman Injured In CIDCO Building Slab Collapse
Navi Mumbai News: MNS Demands Urgent Action After Pregnant Woman Injured In CIDCO Building Slab Collapse

Following his complaint, the Crime Branch registered an FIR after a month’s delay and has now launched a probe. Officials have assured that arrests will be made soon based on the evidence gathered during the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: As Collector Does Not Come, Congress Gives Memo To Dog

Madhya Pradesh: As Collector Does Not Come, Congress Gives Memo To Dog

Madhya Pradesh: Stray Cattle Rules Road As Gau Swavalamban Yojana Yet To Take Off

Madhya Pradesh: Stray Cattle Rules Road As Gau Swavalamban Yojana Yet To Take Off

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Punjab National Bank Clerk Duped Of ₹8.79 Lakh In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Punjab National Bank Clerk Duped Of ₹8.79 Lakh In Gwalior

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order