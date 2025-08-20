Madhya Pradesh: Retired Punjab National Bank Clerk Duped Of ₹8.79 Lakh In Gwalior | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A case of cyber fraud has come to light a month after the incident. On July 15, a retired Punjab National Bank (PNB) clerk was duped of Rs 8.79 lakh through a fake advertisement of the PNB One mobile application.

The victim, who is reportedly the brother of Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, fell prey to the scam after downloading the app from a link on Facebook.

According to reports, the victim, Satya Prakash, received a call shortly after installing the app. The caller, identifying himself as Rahul Kumar from the PNB One Head Office, even made a WhatsApp video call to gain his trust and asked him to fill out a form with personal banking details.

Within hours, large sums of money began disappearing from his accounts. Despite reassurances from the fraudster that the money would be refunded within 24 hours, Satya Prakash was eventually duped of nearly Rs 8.79 lakh across three accounts.

Following his complaint, the Crime Branch registered an FIR after a month’s delay and has now launched a probe. Officials have assured that arrests will be made soon based on the evidence gathered during the investigation.