Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur | Representational photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A third-year B.Com student was allegedly defrauded of Rs 35,500 by a scammer who threatened to make an obscene video of him viral on social media. The incident took place in the Garha locality of Jabalpur.

The victim, Sojal Bediya, whose family runs a utensil shop at their home, has lodged a complaint at the Garha police station.

According to the report, on July 2, Bediya received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be a police officer from Delhi and alleged that a woman had filed a complaint against him involving an obscene video, which could soon be circulated online.

During a video call, the caller showed a woman and instructed Bediya to apologise to her. He complied out of fear.

Shortly after, the scammer gave him another number, claiming it belonged to a YouTube contact who had access to the alleged video.

When Bediya called that number, the individual told him that 90% of the video had already been uploaded and the remaining 10% would be made public soon unless a payment of Rs 35,500 was made to delete it.

Bediya initially transferred Rs 7,500 to a PhonePe account registered under the name "Khan" (last four digits 6159). Soon after, he received another call demanding the remaining Rs 28,000, which he also transferred via PhonePe.

Despite paying the full amount, the caller claimed the case was still not closed and demanded an additional Rs 71,000 to resolve the matter completely. At that point, Bediya realized he had been scammed.

In his complaint, he stated that the fraudster intimidated him with false claims and deceitfully extorted Rs 35,500.