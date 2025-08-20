 Two Brothers Swept Away While Immersing Grandmother's Ashes In MP's Dhar
Notably, due to the release of water from the upper dams, the water level was above the danger mark

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Tragic unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar where two brothers drowned in the Narmada river while immersing their grandmother's ashes on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Katarkheda, where Akash (13) and his elder brother Himesh (19), sons of Mukesh Sastya had reached the banks of Narmada along with their extended family at 8 am for the immersion ceremony of their grandmother Vakli Bai.

While bathing, Akash was swept into deep waters. Seeing him struggle, Himesh immediately jumped in to rescue his younger brother, but both drowned in the strong current.

Their grandfather Kalu Singh made desperate attempts to save them, but he couldn't. Soon after, family members pulled them out of the water and rushed them to Dahi Hospital.

BMO Dr. Vijay Aharwal confirmed that both were brought dead. Post-mortem was conducted around 12:30 pm and the bodies were handed over to the family.

Both the brothers were residents of Dharamrai Road in Dahi and were currently studying with their father in Alirajpur. Notably, due to the release of water from the upper dams, the water level in the Narmada was above the danger mark.

Adding to it, it was raining heavily and the water current in the Naramada was too high.

